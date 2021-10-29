Enecuum (ENQ) Price Reaches $0.0918 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $814,814.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,206,980 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

