Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.15 ($10.76).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

