Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.53 on Friday. Engie has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

