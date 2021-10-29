Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $182.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

