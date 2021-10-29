Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 627 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 603.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 449,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $687.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.70, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $694.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.31.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

