Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $154,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.