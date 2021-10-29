Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.
NYSE:BX opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $143.02. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.
The Blackstone Group Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).
Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.