EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

ENLC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 628,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 730.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 450,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,314,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 242,601 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

