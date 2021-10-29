Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $231.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.99.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

