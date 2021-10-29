Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENT. Numis Securities reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 2,059 ($26.90) on Monday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,829.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The firm has a market cap of £12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 87.99.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

