Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.16. 6,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

