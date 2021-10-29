Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

