Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

