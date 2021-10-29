Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.