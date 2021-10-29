Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.