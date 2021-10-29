Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,557. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.