EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 245,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Get EQT alerts:

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.