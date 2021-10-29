EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

EQT stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 684.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $13,422,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EQT by 43.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 667,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

