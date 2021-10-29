Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.
NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 204,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
