Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 204,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

