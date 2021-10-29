Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 7,769,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

