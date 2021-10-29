Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$80.50

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$161.00 to C$80.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.19.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$78.53 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$141.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

