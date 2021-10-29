Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

