Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burberry Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BURBY. AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

BURBY stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

