Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

