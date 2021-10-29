Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $13,017,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

