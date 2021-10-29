Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FWRG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.88 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

