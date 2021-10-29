Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

