Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $17.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.48.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCA. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

NYSE HCA opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

