Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MCRI opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

