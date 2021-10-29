Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 1,143,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

