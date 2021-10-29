Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.970 EPS.

EQR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.01. 2,355,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $88.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

