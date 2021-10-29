Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

