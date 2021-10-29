Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.390-$12.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.73. 414,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,231. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $188.85 and a 12 month high of $347.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,515 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

