Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

ETTYF opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

