Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.63

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $32.21. Euroseas shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 105,264 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $225.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

