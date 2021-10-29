Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.10. Eventbrite shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 4,859 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

