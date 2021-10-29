EventChain Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $656,655.82 and $32,831.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

