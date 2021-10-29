Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $847.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $820.46 and a 200 day moving average of $786.57. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

