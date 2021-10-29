EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $110,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.