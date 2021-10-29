Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lessened by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 66.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,358,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,496,000 after buying an additional 940,374 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,329,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,375,000 after buying an additional 43,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $52.75 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

