Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

