Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $390.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

