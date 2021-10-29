Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 480315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

