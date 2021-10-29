Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Shares of FMNB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,198 shares of company stock worth $241,792. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

