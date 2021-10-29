Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 60.8% over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,113. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

