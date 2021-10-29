Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FAMI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,284,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmmi by 319.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Farmmi by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Farmmi during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.