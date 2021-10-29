FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Up 154.7% in October

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,792,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FBCD opened at 0.02 on Friday. FBC has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02.
FBC Company Profile
