FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Up 154.7% in October

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,792,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FBCD opened at 0.02 on Friday. FBC has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.02.

Get FBC alerts:

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.