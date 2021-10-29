Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,593,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $64,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $9,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,184,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

