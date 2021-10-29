Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 122,773 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,773 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 77.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

