Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 52,639.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,642 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.