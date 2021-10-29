Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Steven Madden worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 594.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 101,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.21 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

